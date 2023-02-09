WOW-token One Day Volume Tops $38.17 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $294.34 million and approximately $38.17 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0294 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.58 or 0.01445704 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016418 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000589 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00038878 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $393.60 or 0.01716109 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001257 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02959476 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $7.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

