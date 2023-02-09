Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,700 shares during the quarter. Workday accounts for 1.8% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Workday worth $26,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 6.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,588,000 after purchasing an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 674.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Workday by 29.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,525,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

Workday Stock Up 1.8 %

WDAY traded up $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $192.06. 195,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,650. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $250.00. The company has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 195.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.99.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

