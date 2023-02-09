WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.46

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.46 and traded as low as $31.59. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 294,326 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPI. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

