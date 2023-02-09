WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

WildBrain Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of WLDBF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,814. WildBrain has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

