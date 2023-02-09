Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.73

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $10.38. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 193,975 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.
Whitestone REIT Trading Down 1.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $502.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.
Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Whitestone REIT (WSR)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.