Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.73

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.73 and traded as high as $10.38. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $10.25, with a volume of 193,975 shares changing hands.

WSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $502.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

