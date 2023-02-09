WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0904 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $69.02 million and approximately $692,417.41 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00427478 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00029191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014817 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000842 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017994 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,063,955 coins and its circulating supply is 763,596,188 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

