Westside Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Westside Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $15,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,358,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 489.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 862,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,354,000 after buying an additional 715,946 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,253,000 after buying an additional 688,676 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,388,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

