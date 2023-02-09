Westside Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $187.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.98 and a 200 day moving average of $175.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $194.51. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total transaction of $945,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,581,021.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $945,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,581,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.70, for a total transaction of $1,417,885.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,508 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.