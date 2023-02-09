West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Shares Down 1.5%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $85.64 and last traded at $85.96. Approximately 124,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,658% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James cut West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$190.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

West Fraser Timber Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.61.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

