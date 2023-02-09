Weitz Investment Management Inc. Has $28.05 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.7% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.56. 999,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,800,552. The company has a market cap of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $191.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $173.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,904 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

