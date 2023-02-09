Weil Company Inc. Sells 2,090 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Weil Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 94.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB traded up $5.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.07. 57,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,135. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $190.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.42.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

