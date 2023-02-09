Weil Company Inc. Sells 181 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Weil Company Inc. trimmed its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

GWW traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $661.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,243. The company’s 50-day moving average is $580.58 and its 200-day moving average is $561.92. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $685.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 32.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total transaction of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $639.86.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

