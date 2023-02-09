Weil Company Inc. Reduces Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Weil Company Inc. reduced its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,278 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the quarter. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,354 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $332,454,000 after purchasing an additional 135,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,588,454 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $226,656,000 after acquiring an additional 130,597 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,796,473 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $96,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in 3D Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,920,204 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 257,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,872,253 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $30,901,000 after buying an additional 198,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.32% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. TheStreet downgraded 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.
Shares of NYSE DDD traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.23. 156,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 4.85. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $132.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. Equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3D Systems Company Profile
3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.
