Weil Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI)

Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF (NYSEARCA:BKCI – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKCI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,099,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,917,000 after acquiring an additional 326,896 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BKCI traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $46.01. 322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493. BNY Mellon Concentrated International ETF has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $41.13.

