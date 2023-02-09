Weil Company Inc. Has $166,000 Holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Weil Company Inc. grew its position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the third quarter worth $107,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 5.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 142.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Origin Materials by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Origin Materials Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ ORGN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,393. Origin Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 23.03, a current ratio of 23.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Origin Materials in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.
