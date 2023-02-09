Weil Company Inc. Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,887,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading

