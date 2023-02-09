Weil Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises 11.2% of Weil Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $18,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PSA traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $303.34. The stock had a trading volume of 148,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,122. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $291.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.75. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $270.13 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

