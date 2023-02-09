Weil Company Inc. Acquires New Position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLS)

Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NYSEARCA:TSLS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Weil Company Inc. owned about 3.85% of Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,717. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.18.

