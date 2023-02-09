Weil Company Inc. Acquires 14,774 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWY. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 213.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the third quarter valued at $106,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EWY stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $63.58. 781,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,530. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.98. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $74.66.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

