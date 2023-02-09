Wedbush Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $225.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.91.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $201.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $636.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.57. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

