Wedbush Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $335.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $270.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RH’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $24.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $347.56.

Get RH alerts:

RH Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $320.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.37 and a 200 day moving average of $274.07. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $441.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $869.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 25.21 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,040.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total value of $7,701,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,069,394.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.51, for a total value of $41,306.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,040.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,299,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of RH by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of RH by 1,490.0% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.