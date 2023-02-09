Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) PT Raised to $76.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:WFRD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 168,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,174. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 208.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $67.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 205.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Weatherford International by 2,131.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weatherford International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after buying an additional 194,685 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.

