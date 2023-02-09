Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) PT Raised to $76.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $76.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Weatherford International from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Weatherford International from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday.
NASDAQ:WFRD traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.75. The company had a trading volume of 168,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,174. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 208.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Weatherford International has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $67.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87.
Weatherford International plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation, Well Construction and Completions & Production and Intervention. The Drilling and Evaluation offers managed pressure drilling, drilling services, wire line and drilling fluids.
