Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Shares Gap Down to $316.32

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $316.32, but opened at $289.17. Watsco shares last traded at $295.49, with a volume of 460 shares.

Watsco Stock Down 7.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.61%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.