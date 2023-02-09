Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $662.32

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 662.32 ($7.96) and traded as low as GBX 562 ($6.76). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 576 ($6.92), with a volume of 61,321 shares traded.

Water Intelligence Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 626.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 661.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £123.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,625.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

About Water Intelligence

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

