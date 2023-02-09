Waste Management (NYSE:WM) PT Lowered to $166.00 at Raymond James

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

Waste Management stock opened at $150.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.37. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.