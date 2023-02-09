Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Increased by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 717,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Waste Management by 7.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.26. The company had a trading volume of 160,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.63 and a 200-day moving average of $162.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

