Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,684,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.04% of Waste Connections worth $362,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $163.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections Profile

Shares of WCN opened at $133.47 on Thursday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

