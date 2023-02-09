Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $42.76 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 195,866,360 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

