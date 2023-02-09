VRES (VRS) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $117.87 Million

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 1% lower against the dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $117.87 million and $785.13 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00047837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031492 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001895 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019595 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00222496 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002945 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04720774 USD and is down -14.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $864.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

