Vow (VOW) Price Hits $0.80

Vow (VOW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, Vow has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Vow token can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00003530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vow has a market cap of $125.21 million and approximately $351,176.72 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00444218 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,749.04 or 0.29425829 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.70 or 0.00430333 BTC.

Vow Token Profile

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

