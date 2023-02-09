Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €150.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €237.00 ($254.84) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

ETR VOW3 traded up €0.92 ($0.99) on Wednesday, hitting €131.26 ($141.14). 786,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion and a PE ratio of 3.87. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 1-year high of €195.14 ($209.83). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €127.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €134.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

