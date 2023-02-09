Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE) Financial Contrast

Alpine Acquisition (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.8% of Alpine Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Vivid Seats shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Vivid Seats 3.66% -2.92% 1.49%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Acquisition N/A N/A $6.09 million N/A N/A Vivid Seats $443.04 million 3.93 -$16.12 million N/A N/A

This table compares Alpine Acquisition and Vivid Seats’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alpine Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vivid Seats.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alpine Acquisition and Vivid Seats, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Vivid Seats 0 3 4 0 2.57

Vivid Seats has a consensus price target of $11.78, indicating a potential upside of 34.91%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than Alpine Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Acquisition has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats Alpine Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Acquisition

Alpine Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc. operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events. This segment offers Skybox, a proprietary enterprise resource planning tool that helps ticket sellers manage ticket inventories, adjust pricing, and fulfill orders across multiple ticket resale marketplaces. The Resale segment acquires tickets to resell on secondary ticket marketplaces; and provides internal research and development support for Skybox and to deliver seller software and tools. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

