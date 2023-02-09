Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.92.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Visteon to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of VC stock opened at $158.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35 and a beta of 1.83. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $162.27.

In related news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $281,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $422,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Visteon by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Visteon by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,993 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

