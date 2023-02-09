Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.44

Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.44 and last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 189148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.84 million, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $802,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,792 shares in the company, valued at $15,309,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc is a global, diversified company focused on precision measurement sensing technologies, including specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems. Its precision measurement sensing products and solutions are designed-in by customers and address growing applications across an array of industries and markets.

Featured Stories

