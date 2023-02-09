Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $80,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 20,610.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,031,721 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,499,636 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $492,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,984 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,294,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Visa by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,801,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,142,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,834 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $230.20 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.21.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.