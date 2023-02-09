Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Virgin Money UK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group upgraded Virgin Money UK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.98) to GBX 175 ($2.10) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.58) to GBX 205 ($2.46) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 165 ($1.98) to GBX 180 ($2.16) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.00.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.29 on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

