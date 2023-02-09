Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €117.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) has been assigned a €117.00 ($125.81) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($133.33) price target on Vinci in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($131.18) price target on shares of Vinci in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €111.00 ($119.35) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Vinci in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on Vinci in a research note on Thursday.

Vinci Price Performance

Shares of DG traded up €0.62 ($0.67) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €104.32 ($112.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €98.94 and its 200-day moving average is €93.96. Vinci has a 52-week low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 52-week high of €88.80 ($95.48).

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

