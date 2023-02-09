VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) were down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 467.50 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 469 ($5.64). Approximately 68,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 160,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470.50 ($5.66).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 55.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 459.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 462.45. The company has a market capitalization of £757.57 million and a PE ratio of 228.78.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

