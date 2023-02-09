VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,475,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529,903 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $193,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.83. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Further Reading

