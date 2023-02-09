Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CFO William John Kelly Sells 5,136 Shares of Stock

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) CFO William John Kelly sold 5,136 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $15,870.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
William John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 5th, William John Kelly sold 5,005 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $9,909.90.
- On Tuesday, December 20th, William John Kelly sold 1,073 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $1,974.32.
- On Monday, November 21st, William John Kelly sold 6,069 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $19,906.32.
Vicarious Surgical Stock Performance
Shares of RBOT opened at $2.90 on Thursday. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $354.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.29.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vicarious Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
