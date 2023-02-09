Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP David Altshuler Sells 1,304 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) EVP David Altshuler sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $399,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,005,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $15.21 on Wednesday, reaching $293.33. 2,167,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.40. The firm has a market cap of $75.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $225.28 and a 1-year high of $325.19.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.10.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.