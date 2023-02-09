Vertcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $194,631.05 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and approximately $194,631.05 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000780 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,966.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00418515 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00096578 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.40 or 0.00707466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.40 or 0.00584532 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,076,860 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.