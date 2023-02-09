Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Bell Asset Management Ltd

Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,694 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.3% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820,187 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $540,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $952,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,240,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,930,148. The company has a market capitalization of $168.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.