Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Director Patrick G. Enright Acquires 1,714,285 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) Director Patrick G. Enright bought 1,714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $11,999,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VERA traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. 871,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,411,586. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of -0.58.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.19). Analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERA. Wedbush cut Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

