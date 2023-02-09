Venus USDC (vUSDC) Hits Market Capitalization of $104.30 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Venus USDC has a market cap of $104.30 million and $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Venus USDC has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02186386 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

