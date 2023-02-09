Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $519-$529 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525.90 million. Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 guidance to ($0.05)-($0.04) EPS.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.76.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.44. 522,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,699. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $51.60.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed bought 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Varonis Systems news, CFO Guy Melamed purchased 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 490,351 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,195.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the third quarter worth $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $807,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 111,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 34,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,780,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

