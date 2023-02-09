Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after buying an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000,000 after purchasing an additional 134,173 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after acquiring an additional 516,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,139,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,329,000 after buying an additional 337,195 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.94. The company had a trading volume of 290,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,541. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

