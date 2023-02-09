Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,684 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $50,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 25,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $110.50 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.50.

