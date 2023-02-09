Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,645. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $332.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 170.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $29,457.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,284.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,786 shares of company stock worth $622,611. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 138,649 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Valvoline by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 427,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

