Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.20 Per Share

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
VIP stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.64). 32,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,749. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 22.47. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 189 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £94.85 million and a PE ratio of 1,384.38.
About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust
