Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 3.20 Per Share

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust PLC (LON:VIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Value and Indexed Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

VIP stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.64). 32,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,749. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 22.47 and a current ratio of 22.47. Value and Indexed Property Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 189 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 275 ($3.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £94.85 million and a PE ratio of 1,384.38.

About Value and Indexed Property Income Trust

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

